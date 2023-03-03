PNB makes PPS mandatory for 5 lakh and above cheque payments. What is it?

As per RBI's statement, under this process, the issuer of the cheque submits electronically, through channels like SMS, mobile app, internet banking, ATM, etc., certain minimum details of that cheque (like date, name of the beneficiary/payee, amount, etc.) to the drawee bank, details of which are cross-checked with the presented cheque by CTS. Any discrepancy is flagged by CTS to the drawee bank and presenting bank, who would take redressal measures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}