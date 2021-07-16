Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PNB MetLife announces Rs532 crore bonus for 4.6 lakhs policyholders

PNB MetLife announces Rs532 crore bonus for 4.6 lakhs policyholders

PNB MetLife has launched the PNB MetLife Century Plan earlier this year. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Policyholder bonus is the share of profits generated by a company's participating funds and paid to customers.

NEW DELHI: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) has announced a bonus of Rs532 crore, up 7% on year, for all eligible policyholders of participating products, the company said in a statement. The insurer has been declaring bonuses on participating products every year.

NEW DELHI: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) has announced a bonus of Rs532 crore, up 7% on year, for all eligible policyholders of participating products, the company said in a statement. The insurer has been declaring bonuses on participating products every year.

About 4.6 lakh customers stand to benefit from this.

About 4.6 lakh customers stand to benefit from this.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife said, "Despite these trying times, we have delivered steady growth on our participating products over the years. The declaration of this Rs532 crore bonus reinforces our commitment to helping our customers reach their financial aspirations through every stage of life."

Policyholder bonus is the share of profits generated by a company's participating funds and paid to customers. PNB MetLife's strong fund management coupled with robust risk management practices have enabled the company to reward policyholders with higher bonus payouts.

Earlier this year, PNB MetLife has launched the PNB MetLife Century Plan. This participating life insurance plan provides income opportunity till age 100 years along with a lifelong cover.

(Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

