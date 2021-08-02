Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >PNB Q1 results: Net profit zooms 232% YoY to 1,023 cr

PNB Q1 results: Net profit zooms 232% YoY to 1,023 cr

Premium
Punjab National Bank
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

PNB's Net Internet Income (NII) rose 6.5% to 7,226 crore as against 6,782 crore in the year-ago period

Punjab National Bank Limited (PNB)'s net profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021, zoomed 232% to 1,023 crore, it said on Monday. The lender had posted a net profit of 308 crore in the year-ago period.

Punjab National Bank Limited (PNB)'s net profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021, zoomed 232% to 1,023 crore, it said on Monday. The lender had posted a net profit of 308 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's Net Internet Income (NII) rose 6.5% to 7,226 crore as against 6,782 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's Net Internet Income (NII) rose 6.5% to 7,226 crore as against 6,782 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

PNB's gross NPA marginally rose to 14.33% from 14.12% QoQ while the net NPA came at 5.85% as against 5.73% in the previous quarter (Q4F21).

On the bank's quarterly performance amid Covid-19, the lender stated, "The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Bank's results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain including among other things, the success of vaccination drive. The major identified challenges for the Bank would arise from eroding cash flows and extended working capital cycles. The Bank is gearing itself on all the fronts to meet these challenges."

On Monday, PNB's scrip on BSE closed 3.54% higher at 40.90.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vax hesitancy, coverage differ sharply across religious ...

Premium

Devyani International IPO: Key points to consider

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!