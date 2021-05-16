PNB raises 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were given the share at an issue price of ₹33.75 per unit aggregating to ₹1,799.99 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing. ''In respect of the QIP, the capital raising committee of board of the bank has in its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2021, approved the allotment of 53,33,33,333 Equity Shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at an Issue Price of Rs. 33.75 per Equity Share,'' the bank said.

