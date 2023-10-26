PNB reports 327% jump in Q2 net profit

New Delhi: State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said the growth in its personal loan portfolio was not a matter of concern for the bank as the non-performing assets in the segment remained extremely low while the size of the portfolio itself was small. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public sector bank, which posted strong earnings in the second quarter with net profit jumping 327% to ₹1,756 crore while net interest income (NII) rose 20% YoY to ₹9,923 crore, has outstanding unsecured loans of ₹25,770 crore as of 30 September 2023 out of which personal loan portfolio is ₹17, 467 crore.

PNB managing director and CEO Atul Kumar Goel said out of the unsecured personal loan portfolio a sum of ₹4,056 crore was via the digital mode where NPA levels were extremely low at 0.05%. For the balance, or the non-digital portion, too, the NPA was a low 1.22%.

“We have absolutely no issues with the portion of unsecured personal loan in our portfolio. It would have been a concern if the loan portfolio was larger and delinquencies higher," Goel said while presenting the second quarter results of the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier expressed concern at the rise in level of personal loans and asked banks to reinforce their internal surveillance mechanisms and address any accumulation of risks.

Goel said the bank's fundamentals were strong and the practices put in place would prevent any build up of bad loans going ahead while allowing the bank to grow its operations.

PNB has maintained its RAM credit growth guidance of 12-13% for FY24. “This 12% to 13% growth will come from the RAM or retail, agriculture, MSME sectors, which is our focus area," he said, adding that with projection of GDP growth of 6.5% this year, credit growth should be around 2.5 times of it at around 16-17%.

PNB’s gross NPA ratio improved by 352 basis points (bps) on a year-on-year (yoy) basis to 6.96% as on September ’23 from 10.48% as on September ’22. The net NPA ratio also improved by 233 bps on YoY basis to 1.47% as on September ’23.

Based on the performance so far, GNPA and NNPA levels were expected to fall further to 6% and below 1% by the end of the current fiscal, he said.

PNB's Credit Cost declined by 45 bps on YoY basis to 1.31% in Q2 FY'24 while its global business increased by 11.26% on YoY basis to ₹22,51,631 crore as on September'23 as against ₹ 20,23,713 crore as on September'22. Global deposits grew by 9.75% on YoY basis to ₹13,09,910 Crore as on September'23.

On fund raising Goel said that there was no immediate need as the bank has already raised about ₹6,090 crore so far and its CAR remained strong at 15%. The bank board had earlier approved fund raising of ₹ 12,000 crore for FY24.

