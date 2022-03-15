PNB reports borrowing fraud of over ₹2,000 cr in NPA account1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM IST
- PNB further said it has already made provisions amounting to ₹824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential NPA norms
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a borrowing fraud of over ₹2,000 crore in the non-performing account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd.
A fraud of ₹2060.14 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the company, the Bank said in a filing
The lender further said it has already made provisions amounting to ₹824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms.
On Tuesday, PNB shares closed 2.45% lower at ₹35.90 apiece on NSE.
