PNB reports borrowing fraud of over 2,000 cr in NPA account

PNB reports borrowing fraud of over ₹2,000 cr in NPA account1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
- PNB further said it has already made provisions amounting to ₹824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential NPA norms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a borrowing fraud of over ₹2,000 crore in the non-performing account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd.
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a borrowing fraud of over ₹2,000 crore in the non-performing account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd.
A fraud of ₹2060.14 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the company, the Bank said in a filing
A fraud of ₹2060.14 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the company, the Bank said in a filing
The lender further said it has already made provisions amounting to ₹824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms.
On Tuesday, PNB shares closed 2.45% lower at ₹35.90 apiece on NSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!