PNB sees few takers for loan recast scheme

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has halved its estimated size of a one-time loan restructuring scheme to ₹20,000 crore as most of its borrowers have begun repaying their loans. The state-run lender currently expects less than 3% of its loan book to be eligible under the scheme.

PNB’s managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said on Tuesday that the response to the debt restructuring scheme has been tepid, leading the bank to cut its estimate made three months ago.

“With restructuring profile, we had estimated it to be ₹40,000 crore. However, the response has been very low. People have started paying the money," Rao said at a virtual press meet to discuss quarterly results. “As on today, in retail and MSME segment, the restructuring done at the end of September was ₹42 crore. We have received application for another ₹32 crore, which we have restructured by 31 October. In terms of corporate loans, we have 15 received applications amounting to ₹2,022 crore. I am expecting the MSME profile restructuring to be ₹4,000-6,000 crore. Overall, including corporate, the amount may not go beyond ₹20,000 crore."

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help businesses survive the covid-19-induced crisis.

While PNB will get a clearer picture by the end of next month about its loan restructuring, Rao said corporates fear that their ratings may come under pressure if they opt for restructuring, leading them to repay their loans.

“Probably their ratings may be under pressure for a period of two years, despite their performance betterment in the days to come… as a result, majority of them are paying back the money by deleveraging and looking for the economy to come back more effectively. In spite of that, we may get some more requests up to 31 December (when the restructuring scheme is over). We will have a proper estimate by that time, but definitely restructuring estimate will be much lower that what we had estimated originally. It will be less than 3% of our loan book," Rao said.

The country’s second-largest public sector bank on Monday posted net profit of ₹621 crore in the September quarter, a 17.9% drop from a year-ago due to higher provisions. The bank’s total provisions rose 11.3% year-on-year to ₹5,054 crore. Of this, provisions for bad loans were at ₹3,811 crore and provisions on depreciation on investment were at ₹570 crore. PNB’s asset quality improved in Q2, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances declining 223 basis points year-on-year and 68 basis points sequentially to 13.43%.

The bank aims to have a credit growth of 3-4% this fiscal year with demand during the ongoing festive season being close to the pre-covid levels.

