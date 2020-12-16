PNB slips 8% after launch of QIP issue

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell 8.14% on Wednesday after the PSU bank launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) on Tuesday to raise funds from institutional investors.

At 11.20 am, Punjab National Bank was trading at Rs38.30, down 5.55% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex, gained 0.54% to 46512.67.

Also read: How schooling in rural India is plunging into darkness

The capital raising committee of the bank, at its meeting held on Tuesday, authorized the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs37.35 per equity share, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The floor price is at a 7.89% discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs40.55 per share, according to the filings to the exchange made after market hours.

The capital raising committee of the bank will meet on Friday, to determine the QIP issue price.

In August, at the annual general meeting, the bank's shareholders approved a proposal to raise Rs10,000 crore through a mix of both equity and debt.

"Our bank intends to utilize the net proceeds towards augmenting our bank's tier I capital to meet the basel III and to support growth plans and to enhance the business of our bank; and for general corporate requirements or any other purposes," PNB said in its draft placement document filed with the exchange.

PNB reported a net profit of Rs620.81 crore for the quarter ended 30 September up 22.4% from ₹507 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Total income during the quarter grew by 50.7% y-o-y to Rs23,438 crore.

From the beginning of the year, the stock is down by 41.57% while the benchmark index, Sensex, gained 12.89% during the same period. However, in the past one month, the stock has zoomed 27.03%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 6.72% during the same period.

PNB is a public sector bank, where the government of India holds 85.59% stake in the bank, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via