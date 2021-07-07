State-run Punjab National Bank has told its subsidiary PNB Housing Finance Ltd. to reconsider its contentious Rs. 4,000 crore deal with The Carlyle Group and carve out an alternate capital raising plan that is compliant with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi.

Following a board meeting on Monday and Tuesday, PNB Housing said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that the housing finance company will decide on the issue after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) pronounces its judgement.

On 23 June Mint first reported that PNB may have vetoed the deal and was likely to propose an alternative plan to raise capital after Sebi's directive, which halted the Rs. 4000 crore deal and asked the company to conduct an independent valuation before pricing any capital raising deal.

Following a letter received from PNB on 4 July, 2021, the PNB Housing board met on 5 July and in continuation on 6 July, said the company.

"The PNB letter had conveyed a decision taken by the board of directors of PNB at their meeting held on 3 July, 2021 (on the basis of a legal opinion obtained from a law firm and deliberated at such board meeting) that, in their view, the board of directors of the company should take cognizance of the directive issued by Sebi vide their letter dated 18 June, 2021 and reconsider restructuring the contours of the deal/transaction of the capital raising in line with such Sebi directive," said PNB Housing in the regulatory filing.

The company said that further to deliberations on the PNB letter, the board of PNB Housing, by a majority resolution passed on 6 July, 2021, has decided that since the issue involved relates to interpretation of law and is sub-judice before SAT, the company will await the SAT’s order on this issue.

SAT has called a hearing on the matter on 12 July, 2021.

PNB wants it's housing finance arm to propose a capital raising plan that is unlikely to attract any objection from Sebi.

Shareholders of PNB Housing on 22 June voted on a special resolution for a preferential allotment of shares to Carlyle and other investors. The fundraiser needs approval from 75% of those present and voting. The parties to the deal are PNB and private equity firms Carlyle, General Atlantic and Ares SSG, which own a combined 85% stake in PNB Housing.

With over 32% as a promoter group and a majority shareholder, PNB can block the special resolution by voting against the preferential allotment of shares to the investors led by the Carlyle Group.

"If PNB abstained from casting its vote, the resolution may get a majority vote in favour but the ultimate decision on fund raising will remain with the board and if PNB itself is not comfortable with the fund raising plan the board of PNB Housing is unlikely to go ahead with any such plan," said a person aware of the matter.

The voting results are not yet disclosed since SAT has directed PNB Housing to keep the voting figures in a sealed cover until the tribunal pronounces its final judgement.

As a public sector unit, PNB was unlikely to have decided anything that has been objected by Sebi, said this person.

On 12 June, Mint first reported that Sebi was scrutinizing the Rs.4,000 crore share sale by PNB Housing after proxy adviser Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) termed the deal “unfair and abusive" to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders. SES also highlighted that PNB agreed to cede control of its unit to the Carlyle Group without seeking a higher share price.

According to the terms of the deal, PNB Housing will sell shares to the Carlyle-led group of investors at a much lower price than its current market value.

As part of the deal, Carlyle will invest up to Rs.3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants at Rs.390 apiece.

On Wednesday, PNB Housing’s stock was at Rs. 686.25 on BSE.

Seeing merit in SES’s argument, Sebi, on 18 June, halted PNB Housing’s fundraising proposal, terming the EGM notice “ultra vires" of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA) and directing the mortgage lender not to act on the proposed deal as per AoA until the company undertakes the valuation of shares as prescribed in its AoA by an independent registered valuer.

Following this, PNB Housing challenged Sebi’s order before SAT.

SES has suggested that instead of a preferential allotment to Carlyle and others, PNB Housing should have opted to raise the capital via a rights issue, treating all shareholders equitably.

On 31 May, PNB Housing said Carlyle Group and some existing shareholders of the mortgage lender, including funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, will invest in the lender through a preferential stock allotment. Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd, the family investment vehicle of Aditya Puri—senior adviser for Carlyle in Asia and the former managing director of HDFC Bank Ltd—will also invest ₹25 crore.

According to the deal terms, post the allotment of equity and warrants, Pluto Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle group, would have held 30.2% in PNB Housing. Carlyle, through a separate investment vehicle, Quality Investment Holdings, owns 32.2% in PNB Housing. Cumulatively, Carlyle would have held about 50% after the capital raise.

General Atlantic Singapore also agreed to invest ₹390 crore as part of the preferential deal and would have held 9.8% in the mortgage lender post equity and warrant allotment. It is an existing investor and owns 9.9%. Alpha Investment, a fund managed by SSG Group, would have owned 3.8% post the deal.

