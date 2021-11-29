PNB to invest in Open Network for Digital Commerce as promoter

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it will invest in Open Network for Digital Commerce as a promoter entity by picking up over 9% stake in the company, which is yet to be incorporated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it will invest in Open Network for Digital Commerce as a promoter entity by picking up over 9% stake in the company, which is yet to be incorporated.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd is being established with a mandate to develop an open network for digital commerce, PNB said in a regulatory filing. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd is being established with a mandate to develop an open network for digital commerce, PNB said in a regulatory filing. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Delhi-headquartered lender said its participation in ONDC is 9.5% equity capital in the company, or ₹25 crore, whichever is lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Such investment will be made in one or more tranches. The timeline for making the investment is yet to be finalised," it said.

As the acquisition of shareholding is below 10 per cent, regulatory approval is not required, it added.

India is working on setting up an ONDC infrastructure which facilitates e-commerce by providing equal opportunities to all marketplace players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}