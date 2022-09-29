PNB to sell its entire stake in ARCIL, plans to complete divestment by Dec-end2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:58 PM IST
- PNB currently holds a 10.01% stake in ARCIL. The bank plans to divest its stake in the ARC by December 2022-end.
Listen to this article
Public sector bank (PSB) major, Punjab National Bank(PNB) on Thursday decided to sell its entire stake in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) (ARCIL) at an agreed price. PNB currently holds a 10.01% stake in ARCIL. The bank plans to divest its stake in the ARC by December 2022-end.