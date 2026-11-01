PNB union seeks audit of 10,500 branches after ₹11.24 cr fraud, multiple suspensions; warns against ‘knee-jerk’ action

The India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Federation (AIPNBOF) has expressed concern over the recent suspension of several branch heads across the country following instances in which unauthorised people were found sitting before branch computers and standing in cash sections.

The bank has taken these strict measures against the backdrop of an incident at its Greater Noida branch, where customers reported money missing from their savings accounts and fixed deposits.

A female employee is suspected of carrying out the fraud. She allegedly acted in collusion with outsiders, used the branch manager’s password to transfer funds from customers’ accounts without their knowledge.

What does the federation seek? The federation's circular, dated October 30, and addressed to the managing director and chief executive of PNB said that while it does not intend to defend any officer or employee found responsible for the misconduct, it wants the management to examine the systematic and administrative circumstances that may have contributed to such lapses in the first place.

“Knee-jerk reaction will not serve any purpose,” said Krishna Kumar, the general secretary of AIPNBOF in an X (formerly Twitter) post, emphasising the need for a thorough examination rather than immediate punitive action.

As a result, the federation has asked the PNB management to undertake a “comprehensive and impartial” audit of all approximately 10,500 branches of the bank, covering the following aspects:

A comparison between sanctioned staff strength and the actual number of employees available at each branch. According to the federation, staffing requirements must be assessed based on factors such as business volume, customer footfall, location, operational requirements and workload.

Review of the existing staffing normsto determine whether they are adequate for the effective functioning of branches and whether employees have sufficient support to discharge their responsibilities. Accountability should extend to seniors The federation has also called for the roles of the corporate office, zonal officers and circle offices to be examined, particularly in ensuring adequate staffing, employee training, knowledge enhancement and capacity building.

It has urged the bank to assess whether employees received proper training in operational procedures, cash management, security protocols, fraud prevention and the appropriate use of banking systems. The frequency, adequacy and practical effectiveness of such training should also be reviewed.

Also Read | PNB settles ₹43 lakh in claims amid alleged fraud at Greater Noida branch

AIPNBOF has further sought scrutiny of how responsibilities relating to manpower planning, monitoring, guidance and policy implementation are distributed across different administrative levels.

The federation stressed that accountability should not rest solely with branch-level officials. The bank must also examine whether senior management provided them with the manpower, training, systems, guidance and operational support needed to carry out their duties effectively.

AIPNBOF calls for fair and comprehensive action The federation has requested PNB management to initiate an objective and independent audit covering all branches and administrative levels. It has also sough that the audit findings, along with the action taken against individuals found responsible at various offices, be shared with the federation.