PNC Financial profit more than doubles on BlackRock stake sale gain

15 Jul 2020

PNC Financial Services Group Inc's second-quarter profit more than doubled as the US regional bank recorded a gain from the sale of its position in asset manager BlackRock Inc.

Net income attributable to common shareholders jumped to $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier, the bank said on Wednesday.

