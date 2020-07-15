Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >PNC Financial profit more than doubles on BlackRock stake sale gain
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Bharath Manjesh , Reuters

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders jumped to $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share

PNC Financial Services Group Inc's second-quarter profit more than doubled as the US regional bank recorded a gain from the sale of its position in asset manager BlackRock Inc.

Net income attributable to common shareholders jumped to $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier, the bank said on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

