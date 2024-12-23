Companies
PNGRB aims expansion of LPG pipeline network for safer transport, cost rationalization
Summary
- LPG consumption in the country would continue for at least the next couple of decades for cooking purposes. Jain believes
New Delhi: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is planning to expand India's pipeline network for safer and eco-friendly transportation of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), said Anil Kumar Jain, the chairperson of PNGRB.
