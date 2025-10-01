Pocket FM taps Goldman Sachs to raise up to $150 million for global expansion, AI push
Summary
The audio streaming platform has formally begun its $100-150 million fundraise with the appointment of Goldman Sachs. Pocket FM is looking to strengthen its overseas operations, expand its content IP, and leverage AI.
Mumbai: Audio streaming platform Pocket FM has appointed Goldman Sachs to raise $100-150 million to fund its global expansion and strengthen its technology, three people familiar with the matter said.
