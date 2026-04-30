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Pocket FM revives funding talks, seeks to raise around $120 million

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
2 min read30 Apr 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Pocket FM competes with Pratilipi and Kuku FM, among others, in the audio entertainment segment.(AI-generated image.)
Pocket FM competes with Pratilipi and Kuku FM, among others, in the audio entertainment segment.(AI-generated image.)
Summary

This marks a second attempt by Pocket FM, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

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Tencent-backed audio platform Pocket FM has revived plans to raise fresh capital, targeting $100 million-$120 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion-$2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This marks a second attempt by the company, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

Tencent-backed audio platform Pocket FM has revived plans to raise fresh capital, targeting $100 million-$120 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion-$2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This marks a second attempt by the company, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

Mint had earlier reported that Goldman Sachs was advising on the previous mandate. However, the first person said the fundraising process is being relaunched with a new banker.

Mint had earlier reported that Goldman Sachs was advising on the previous mandate. However, the first person said the fundraising process is being relaunched with a new banker.

“Over the past year, Pocket FM has worked on its profitability and turned cash flow positive, improving on its Ebitda margins, following which it relaunched the process,” the second person said. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

A spokesperson for Pocket FM, in response to Mint's query, said the company does not comment on "market speculation, fundraising discussions, or specific financial details.”

“The company remains focused on building a strong and sustainable business, and continues to see positive momentum across markets. Any updates will be shared through official channels at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Why Pocket FM is betting on a custom language model

In a LinkedIn post earlier this month, co-founder and chief executive Rohan Nayak said the company has crossed $400 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), is now free cash flow positive, and is operating at roughly 5% Ebitda margins.

For FY25, Pocket FM reported revenue of 1,768 crore, up from 1,051.97 crore a year earlier, while losses narrowed to 165 crore from 208 crore in the previous fiscal.

Nayak attributed the acceleration in growth to the company’s push into AI-led storytelling. Pocket FM took six years to build its first $200 million in revenue, while the next $200 million came within 12 months, aided by AI-driven tools, he said.

Founded in 2018 by Nayak, Nishanth K.S. and Prateek Dixit, the company has shifted from a subscription-led model to a freemium approach that blends pay-per-episode purchases with premium plans.

Users can access content for free and wait for episodes to unlock over time, or buy in-app coins to access more content instantly. The company also offers subscription plans that provide an all-access experience, typically with fewer advertisements and longer listening windows for heavier users.

Also Read | Spotify to Pocket FM: How audio apps are staying afloat with flexible pricing

The company has expanded beyond India and is now present in more than 20 countries, including the US and parts of Europe. Pocket FM was last valued at around $750 million when it raised $103 million in a Series D round in March 2024, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and StepStone Group.

That round saw its valuation nearly double from roughly $390 million in the previous raise and took the total funding raised by the company to about $196.5 million. Its other investors include Goodwater Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, Naver, Times Internet and Tencent.

The company competes with Pratilipi, and Kuku FM, among others in the audio entertainment segment.

In October, Mint reported Pocket FM’s plan to raise $100-150 million in a mix of primary and secondary capital to fund global expansion and deepen investments in its AI stack.

Chief operating officer Lalit Gangwar told Mint last week that said users in both India and the US are becoming increasingly comfortable with microtransactions, while the platform is also seeing deeper adoption of AI across content creation workflows.

Also Read | Breaking borders: Non-diaspora audiences are getting hooked to Indian content
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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPocket FM revives funding talks, seeks to raise around $120 million

Pocket FM revives funding talks, seeks to raise around $120 million

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
2 min read30 Apr 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Pocket FM competes with Pratilipi and Kuku FM, among others, in the audio entertainment segment.(AI-generated image.)
Pocket FM competes with Pratilipi and Kuku FM, among others, in the audio entertainment segment.(AI-generated image.)
Summary

This marks a second attempt by Pocket FM, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

Gift this article

Tencent-backed audio platform Pocket FM has revived plans to raise fresh capital, targeting $100 million-$120 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion-$2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This marks a second attempt by the company, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

Tencent-backed audio platform Pocket FM has revived plans to raise fresh capital, targeting $100 million-$120 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion-$2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This marks a second attempt by the company, which had explored fundraising about nine months ago but failed to close the round amid investor concerns over backing a loss-making business.

Mint had earlier reported that Goldman Sachs was advising on the previous mandate. However, the first person said the fundraising process is being relaunched with a new banker.

Mint had earlier reported that Goldman Sachs was advising on the previous mandate. However, the first person said the fundraising process is being relaunched with a new banker.

“Over the past year, Pocket FM has worked on its profitability and turned cash flow positive, improving on its Ebitda margins, following which it relaunched the process,” the second person said. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

A spokesperson for Pocket FM, in response to Mint's query, said the company does not comment on "market speculation, fundraising discussions, or specific financial details.”

“The company remains focused on building a strong and sustainable business, and continues to see positive momentum across markets. Any updates will be shared through official channels at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Why Pocket FM is betting on a custom language model

In a LinkedIn post earlier this month, co-founder and chief executive Rohan Nayak said the company has crossed $400 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), is now free cash flow positive, and is operating at roughly 5% Ebitda margins.

For FY25, Pocket FM reported revenue of 1,768 crore, up from 1,051.97 crore a year earlier, while losses narrowed to 165 crore from 208 crore in the previous fiscal.

Nayak attributed the acceleration in growth to the company’s push into AI-led storytelling. Pocket FM took six years to build its first $200 million in revenue, while the next $200 million came within 12 months, aided by AI-driven tools, he said.

Founded in 2018 by Nayak, Nishanth K.S. and Prateek Dixit, the company has shifted from a subscription-led model to a freemium approach that blends pay-per-episode purchases with premium plans.

Users can access content for free and wait for episodes to unlock over time, or buy in-app coins to access more content instantly. The company also offers subscription plans that provide an all-access experience, typically with fewer advertisements and longer listening windows for heavier users.

Also Read | Spotify to Pocket FM: How audio apps are staying afloat with flexible pricing

The company has expanded beyond India and is now present in more than 20 countries, including the US and parts of Europe. Pocket FM was last valued at around $750 million when it raised $103 million in a Series D round in March 2024, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and StepStone Group.

That round saw its valuation nearly double from roughly $390 million in the previous raise and took the total funding raised by the company to about $196.5 million. Its other investors include Goodwater Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, Naver, Times Internet and Tencent.

The company competes with Pratilipi, and Kuku FM, among others in the audio entertainment segment.

In October, Mint reported Pocket FM’s plan to raise $100-150 million in a mix of primary and secondary capital to fund global expansion and deepen investments in its AI stack.

Chief operating officer Lalit Gangwar told Mint last week that said users in both India and the US are becoming increasingly comfortable with microtransactions, while the platform is also seeing deeper adoption of AI across content creation workflows.

Also Read | Breaking borders: Non-diaspora audiences are getting hooked to Indian content
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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