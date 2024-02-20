Pocket FM to invest $40 mn to expand online reading library
The company will leverage its expertise in marketing and monetizing IPs to unlock value for writers whose stories on Pocket Novel can be adapted to audio as well
NEW DELHI : Audio series platform Pocket FM will invest $40 million in its newly launched online reading service Pocket Novel to enhance its presence in the literary landscape and develop intellectual properties over the next year, said Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Novel.