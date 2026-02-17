Pocket FM's creator economy reaches ₹300 crore, targets 3X growth to ₹1,000 crore in 2026

Pocket FM, on Tuesday, February 17, said its creator economy surpassed the ₹300 crore mark, and it is set to reach ₹1,000 crore by 2026.

As per the company, over 300,000 creators published their first stories in the last year, and with Pocket FM's AI capabilities having accelerated the pace of creation, the platform expects to reach 1 million creators by 2026.

Pocket FM said it has enabled 300,000 first-time creators across India to publish their stories, build sustainable income streams, and reach audiences beyond traditional industry barriers.

“Pocket FM’s AI Suite reimagines this process as an AI-powered writers’ room built for serialised fiction. The Planner Agent designs long-term arcs and character journeys, the Context Agent safeguards narrative continuity across episodes, and the Drama Agent refines pacing, tension, and cliffhangers," said Prateek Dixit, Co-founder – Product, Tech and AI at Pocket FM.

"Together, in a continuous loop of planning, drafting, and refinement, these agents enable creators to build cohesive, long-form stories while preserving creative ownership and significantly reducing execution complexity,” Dixit said.

Rohan Nayak, the co-founder and CEO of Pocket FM, said, “Our vision is clear. Creativity remains human, and Pocket FM’s AI Suite is designed to remove barriers to bringing that creativity to life. This reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of an AI-enabled creator ecosystem where a story idea can reach audiences at scale regardless of where it comes from”

“This marks the end of the traditional ‘starving artist’ model,” Nayak added. “A creator from anywhere in India can now create professional-quality content and reach audiences at scale without traditional barriers,” said Nayak.

Democratising the creator economy As discussions continue globally on the impact of AI on creative work, Pocket FM said it is democratising storytelling.

As per the company, around 90% of creators on the platform are first-time creators, out of which 25% creators are students building storytelling careers while continuing their education, and AI-enabled production tools reduce the complexity that once required specialised teams.