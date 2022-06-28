PokerBaazi signs Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

PokerBaazi signs Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- The online gaming industry across India was valued at around ₹79 billion in 2021, marking a leap from about ₹65 billion in 2020
PokerBaazi.com, a poker platform, has onboarded actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company said this association with the actor comes in line with its commitment to popularise and create awareness amongst the masses about poker.
PokerBaazi.com, a poker platform, has onboarded actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company said this association with the actor comes in line with its commitment to popularise and create awareness amongst the masses about poker.
Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games which owns PokerBaazi said, “With Kapoor, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around our story."
Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games which owns PokerBaazi said, “With Kapoor, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around our story."
The marketing campaign will include a television commercial in the near future.
Shahid Kapoor said, “Our association isn’t only driven by the fact that we both believe in bringing a difference in our respective fields but also by the sheer will to entertain our audiences while trying to do so. I am looking forward to helping them reach wider audiences and create more advocates for the sport in India."
According to research firm Statista, the online gaming industry across India was valued at around ₹79 billion in 2021, marking a leap from about ₹65 billion in 2020. The sector is expected to be worth over ₹150 billion by 2024, indicating a compound annual growth of around 15%.