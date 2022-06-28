Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  PokerBaazi signs Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

PokerBaazi signs Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

Actor Shahid Kapoor.
1 min read . 01:28 PM ISTLivemint

  • The online gaming industry across India was valued at around 79 billion in 2021, marking a leap from about 65 billion in 2020

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PokerBaazi.com, a poker platform, has onboarded actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company said this association with the actor comes in line with its commitment to popularise and create awareness amongst the masses about poker. 

PokerBaazi.com, a poker platform, has onboarded actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company said this association with the actor comes in line with its commitment to popularise and create awareness amongst the masses about poker. 

Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games which owns PokerBaazi said, “With Kapoor, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around our story."

Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Baazi Games which owns PokerBaazi said, “With Kapoor, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around our story."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The marketing campaign will include a television commercial in the near future.

Shahid Kapoor said, “Our association isn’t only driven by the fact that we both believe in bringing a difference in our respective fields but also by the sheer will to entertain our audiences while trying to do so. I am looking forward to helping them reach wider audiences and create more advocates for the sport in India."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to research firm Statista, the online gaming industry across India was valued at around 79 billion in 2021, marking a leap from about 65 billion in 2020. The sector is expected to be worth over 150 billion by 2024, indicating a compound annual growth of around 15%.