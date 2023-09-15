Pokémon GO takes to Hindi in Indian outing3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The Pokémon Co. and its American partner, software developer Niantic Inc., have launched the popular mobile game Pokémon GO in Hindi. As part of the expansion plans, the companies have allocated ₹125 crore over five years for activities like advertising and marketing. Niantic plans to add more Indian languages to the game gradually.