Amid the rapid rollout of smart meters and ongoing reforms in the power distribution sector, Polaris Smart Metering is looking to expand its business by offering technology solutions to other smart metering companies, scale up its international presence, and explore a public listing of its shares in India.
I Squared-backed Polaris eyes going public, plans international expansion
SummaryYashraj Khaitan, founder and CEO of Polaris, says the company aims to double its nearly 10% market share in the Indian smart metering space in the next three to five years.
