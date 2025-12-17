“$150 million is what they (I Squared Capital) are putting into the platform. A good chunk of that has already been invested, but all the capital is committed to us… So I would say that we have adequate capital to grow in our current business. We will start exploring... and I Squared is again fully committed to investing more capital into the business. But I mean, we may be looking at access to more capital when we look at international expansion," Khaitan said while speaking about the capital requirement.