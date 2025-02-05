Companies
Policy intervention must for carbon credit trading: Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha
SummaryTata Power has not participated in the nascent International Renewable Energy Certificates market, which is considered an alternative to carbon credits, citing a lack of buyers.
MUMBAI : One of India’s largest renewable power generators, Tata Power, has not participated in the country's nascent International Renewable Energy Certificates (IRECs) market—considered an alternative to carbon credits—citing a lack of buyers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more