Policybazaar aims for 2021 IPO in India tech’s debut

Policybazaar intends to list in Mumbai but Dahiya said he’ll consider a dual listing if rules change. India is tweaking regulations to help companies list overseas. Many startups have incorporated in countries like Singapore and the U.S. because of friendlier public listing rules (among other considerations), but India currently prohibits that for sensitive sectors like financial services. SoftBank and Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte each hold about a 15% stake each in the startup, while Tencent and Tiger Global have about 10 and 8%, respectively.