Policybazaar launches ad campaign with Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover

New Delhi: PB Fintech-owned Policybazaar.com has launched its latest ad campaign series starring some of Bollywood’s revered villains who are encouraging people to become heroes and buy health insurance. The campaign, the company said, aims at strengthening the brand’s communication and boost insurance penetration in India.The brand aims to provide a push to insurance buyers, who often keep deferring their purchase decision. The ad film astutely illustrates the financially adverse aftermath of an unannounced medical emergency in the absence of insurance.Sai Narayan, senior director, brand and marketing for the company said, “With this campaign, we aim to change this mindset and induce the understanding that not safeguarding their families’ future is no less than a villainous act. Gulshan Grover and Shakti Kapoor’s massive popularity as Bollywood’s favourite on-screen villains greatly helps with the recall value of the campaign."In their classic styles, Gulshan Grover and Shakti Kapoor reprimand the buyers for their standard response “jaldi kya hai?" (what’s your hurry) and ask them to not become the family’s villains by draining the household’s hard-earned savings. The ads end on a light note with the actors’ message to the people - “Family Ka Hero Bano Yaar,“ or become the family’s hero. Created in multiple versions, the ads revolve around the same theme and the same core message.Hemant Misra, managing director of the creative agency MagicCircle behind this campaign said, “While fear is a potent emotion for the Insurance sector, it is important to look beyond the obvious facets of fear. Every parent is a hero in their family - imagine them being called a villain and that too by the most iconic villains of Bollywood. The campaign uses this aspect to jolt the ‘unplanned’ family men into action."

