Medtech exporter Poly Medicure bets on high-tech pivot and acquisitions to fend off macro headwinds

While Indian medtech exporters have faced a host of global headwinds over the past year, including the Red Sea crisis, US tariffs, increasing competition from Chinese rivals, and the war in West Asia, the country’s largest listed medical equipment exporter has remained resilient. Poly Medicure expects to more than double its growth rate this year on the back of recent acquisitions and increased focus on high-tech equipment.
The company’s consolidated revenue grew 12.3% year-on-year to ₹1,875.3 crore in FY26, with a large portion of this growth coming from two strategic acquisitions made in September 2025: those of Italian orthopaedic device maker Citieff and Dutch medical devices company PendraCare Group, which specialises in cardiology catheters.
Poly Medicure expects these acquisitions, and its concerted effort to move up the value chain in medical equipment, to bolster growth in FY27. “From where we were last year, around 12%, we will now grow by around 25% (year-on-year) because of the full-year impact of these acquisitions, as well as faster growth in India and our international businesses. All of this combined will give us a faster growth runway,” Himanshu Baid, managing director of Poly Medicure, told Mint in an interview.