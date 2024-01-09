Polycab share price tanks on reports of over ₹200-crore tax evasion, companies denies allegations
Wire and cable manufacturer Polycab has been accused of tax evasion, with the Income Tax Department identifying ₹200 crore in undisclosed income. However, Polycab has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting they haven't received any official communication from the department regarding the alleged evasion, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.