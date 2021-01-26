Polycab’s Q3 was decent, but rising input costs are a worry

The company is amongst the leading wires and cables manufacturers in India and is also growing its range in FMEG (fast-moving electrical goods) segment. Its FMEG sales had seen strong growth momentum in the last quarter as well, with exports doing well.

“Polycab reported good performance across segments, leading to healthy revenue growth along with stable margins despite commodity headwinds leading to 20% y-oy- growth in net profit, which is slightly better than estimates" said analysts at Sharekhan.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

Cables & wires’ revenues grew 6% year-on-year on a high base, helped by some revival in demand from the construction & real estate sectors. The company indicated rural demand momentum is strong. Further, improving sentiments boosted retail demand and rising market share in the B2C segment also helped. Peer, Havells India Ltd saw 27% growth in cables, albeit on a lower base.

Meanwhile, Polycab’s FMEG segment is shaping up well, growing by 41% year-on-year in the December quarter. Demand environment for electrical equipment was strong, evident from the growth registered by larger equipment peers. Havells and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd had clocked 31-46% year-on-year growth in sales from electrical consumer durables. A shift from unorganized to organized market is helping the segment, leading to market share gains.

The rising input costs, however, are a worry. True, Polycab’s operating margins were flat. This was supported by lower other expenses, improved product mix, and price hikes, point out analysts. “Even as benefits of price hikes taken during Q3 are likely to reflect going ahead, a sustained spike in input costs creates a near-term challenge, even for the market leader," say analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Thus, even though growth has rebounded and forward prospects remain firm, the street may be watchful on profitability improvement moving ahead. Investors should watch the focus on infrastructure in the budget in terms of triggers for the stock. Demand for wires and cables could see further improvement if infrastructure activities get a boost. Pick-up in government spending can drive growth opportunities. The management has indicated that there is some improvement in private sector investments which bodes well for demand.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via