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Polymarket blocked in India: What the prediction market does, why it was banned and what went wrong

Sanchari Ghosh
Published23 Oct 2026, 10:42 AM IST
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The move follows website blocks under India’s online gaming rules, which prohibit real-money online games, while the order’s precise legal grounds remain unclear.
The move follows website blocks under India’s online gaming rules, which prohibit real-money online games, while the order’s precise legal grounds remain unclear.(REUTERS)
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Polymarket's official account on X has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand, adding another layer to the restrictions on the world's largest prediction-market platform.

A notice to this effect states that the profile has been withheld in response to a legal demand. However, the account and its posts will remain accessible outside India.

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The move comes nearly five months after the Centre moved to restrict access to Polymarket's website under the country's online gaming regulations.

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform where users trade shares on the outcomes of real-world events, such as elections, sports, economics, and pop culture

Why India restricted Polymarket

The Centre intensified its crackdown on online money games in August 2025, shortly after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act received presidential assent.

The new rules were notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on April 22, 2026, and became effective from May 1. The new act prohibits online money games that include stakes or deposits placed with the expectation of monetary returns. This is irrespective of the fact whether the outcome depends on skill or chance.

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On April 25, MeitY issued an advisory naming Polymarket among platforms already blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Authorities flagged concerns about users attempting to circumvent restrictions through virtual private networks (VPNs) and converting rupees into virtual digital assets, including USDC, to participate in overseas platforms.

Internet service providers subsequently implemented DNS-level restrictions on polymarket.com around May 21-22, according to the information provided.

What went wrong for Polymarket?

Polymarket has not added India to its own list of geographically restricted jurisdictions, leaving enforcement largely dependent on domestic restrictions and intermediaries.

X's account-withholding notice indicates that the platform has restricted the profile in response to a legal demand. However, the precise scope and legal grounds of the latest order remain unclear.

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For Indian users, the move reduces access to Polymarket's official announcements and market updates through the social media platform. It also extends the practical impact of the earlier website restrictions beyond direct access to the service.

Polymarket has previously been associated with substantial trading activity around Indian political and sporting events, including state elections and cricket.

The wider enforcement drive has affected other operators as well. Kalshi has listed India among its restricted jurisdictions, while domestic opinion-trading platforms have largely withdrawn real-money offerings under the new framework.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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