Companies
Polymatech to spend $200-300 million in acquisitions in FY25 IPO process to restart in FY26
Summary
- Semiconductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics will spend close to $300 million in closing two acquisitions within the next few months in the US and France as it expands its presence globally.
Semiconductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics will spend close to $300 million in closing two acquisitions within the next few months in the US and France as it expands its presence globally.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more