As per the industry data, the unmet demands of working capital for SMEs in India attunes to more than Rs. 2,200 crore. The launch of Polytrade Mainnet has opened up a supplementary source of financing for these SMEs by creating a blockchain-based decentralized protocol. Since the starting of its operations, Polytrade has successfully managed to finance over ₹3,700 crore worth of invoices since 2014 and the launch of Mainnet will further spur the availability of finances to the SMEs.

