Poonawalla Finance unveils special term loan scheme for Company Secretaries

Poonawalla Finance Private Limited (Poonawalla Finance), a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC, announced its tie-up with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to offer collateral-free special term loan product to over 65,000 Company Secretaries across India.

Poonawalla Finance has signed a MOU with the ICSI for the special term loan scheme that will help its members fulfil the financial requirements for their professional practice as well as personal emergencies.

The special term loan scheme carries zero processing fees for loans upto 36 months, attractive interest rate, zero prepayment charges, zero collateral and 100% digital processing with minimum documentation. It also comes with an option to take-over existing loans with higher interest rates. The loan amount ranges from ₹2 lakh to ₹30 lakh with flexible repayment tenure between 12-60 months. The loans can be availed with four easy steps: online application, document upload, approval in 24 hours and online loan disbursal.

"As the economy is recovering from the pandemic impact, our focus is on offering credit support to the MSMEs and professionals like Company Secretaries so that they can further boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem and fuel economic growth. We are committed to creating a favourable environment for the entrepreneurs to grow," said Mr. Adar Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Finance Private Limited.

“The affordable, hassle-free and fully online loan scheme will take care of Company Secretaries’ personal requirements as well as entrepreneurial aspirations. With such loan schemes, we’ll be able to enhance our reach across the country and further penetrate into the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country," said Mr. Abhay Bhutada, MD and CEO, Poonawalla Finance Private Limited.

“ICSI has time and again demonstrated its irrefutable support to the Government in all its endeavours of nation building alongside creating opportunities of growth and development for its members. With the tie-up with Poonawalla Finance Private Limited, the Institute has once again aligned its initiative with the Government of India, by providing financial credit to Company Secretaries to boost economic recovery and help in building Atmanirbhar Bharat" said CS Ashish Garg, President the ICSI.









