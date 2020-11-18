Poonawalla Finance unveils special term loan scheme for Company Secretaries

“ICSI has time and again demonstrated its irrefutable support to the Government in all its endeavours of nation building alongside creating opportunities of growth and development for its members. With the tie-up with Poonawalla Finance Private Limited, the Institute has once again aligned its initiative with the Government of India, by providing financial credit to Company Secretaries to boost economic recovery and help in building Atmanirbhar Bharat" said CS Ashish Garg, President the ICSI.