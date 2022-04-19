Poonawalla Fincorp enters digital consumption loans space

Poonawalla Fincorp enters digital consumption loans space2 min read . 01:06 PM IST
- The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than ₹1000 crore worth of disbursement this fiscal
NEW DELHI: Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., formerly Magma Fincorp, has entered digital consumption loans space through a tie up with KrazyBee. As part of the deal, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer small-ticket personal loans to individuals.
Poonawalla Fincorp focusses on consumer and small business finance as a part of its stated strategy. This tie-up aims to provide complete end-to-end digital consumer loans and the credit underwriting for these loans is done through a scorecard which enables right customer selection at scale, while the complete digital process helps democratise the process of taking loan, according to a press statement.
The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than ₹1000 crore worth of disbursement this fiscal.
CA Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We are a digital-first, technology-led lender, and this partnership with KrazyBee is a natural fit to our business strategy. The partnership brings together two lenders who are obsessed with customer satisfaction and want to offer the best of customer experience to all their customers by leveraging technology."
KrazyBee Services Private Limited is a non-deposit non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. KrazyBee along with KreditBee which is its technology platform and India’s largest consumption based personal loan platform commands more than 20% market share of NBFC – Fintech disbursement in India.
Madhusudan E, CEO, KrazyBee, said, “Our technology strength empowers our partners to provide seamless disbursement services. Partnering with a Digital first partner like Poonawalla Fincorp helps us offer a wider range of products and services to our customers and also enables us to meet the ever-growing demand for digitally enabled loans."
KreditBee and KrazyBee are backed by Premji Invest, ICICI Bank and Mirae Asset and has also raised debt from multiple partners such as HSBC, Bank of Baroda & Kotak Mahindra, as per press release.