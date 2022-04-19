Poonawalla Fincorp enters the digital consumption loans space

Speaking on this tie-up, CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said, “We are glad to partner with KrazyBee for new business opportunities and connecting with prospective customers through KreditBee’s digital platform. We are a digital-first, technology-led lender, and this partnership with KrazyBee is a natural fit for our business strategy. The partnership brings together two lenders who are obsessed with customer satisfaction and want to offer the best of customer experience to all their customers by leveraging technology."