Poonawalla Fin likely to tap PEs

In separate interviews, Poonawalla shared his views on the financial services vertical and the company’s future fundraising plans, while Mistry shed light on his expectations of India’s banking ecosystem going forward. Mistry, who was approached by several financial services companies to shepherd the businesses in different capacities, decided to join the Poonawallas, considering the group’s pedigree, high governance standards and integrity, according to Mistry. He intends “to act as a sounding board" for the firm, which is helmed by Abhay Bhutada, the managing director of Poonawalla Fincorp.