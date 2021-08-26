Poonawalla Fincorp's several long-term bank facilities and instruments have been upgraded two notches to AA+ by rating agency CARE.

In it regulatory filing, the company said, the revision in the ratings assigned to Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) factors in the strength derived from the new promoter i.e., Poonawalla Group acquiring 60% stake through Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited (RSHPL) accompanied with a change in management control with Adar Poonawalla appointed as the Chairman of the Board, shared brand name and expectation of timely need-based financial support from the Group.

The ratings also factor in significant infusion of equity capital (Rs.3,456 crore in May 2021) resulting in comfortable CAR, low leverage, and comfortable liquidity profile of PFL on a consolidated basis. Induction of professional management, revised product focus towards better quality borrowers, and reduction in cost of funds are also key drivers for rating revision. The ratings continue to draw strength from PFL’s long track record of operations and wide branch network, the company said.

CARE had earlier placed the ratings assigned to long-term instruments/facilities of PFL on ‘Credit Watch with Developing Implications’ following the announcement of fresh infusion of ₹3,456 crore by way of preferential issue of equity shares of PFL. The equity was infused by new promoters RSHPL for Rs.3,206 crore and existing promoters for ₹250 crore, it added

“Post the completion of this sizeable preferential issue, regulatory approvals & open offer, RSHPL holds 60% stake while the existing promoters' stake reduced to 13.3% from 24.4% in PFL. Following the preferential issue, RSHPL is classified as the promoter of PFL along with existing promoters," the company also said.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited was earlier known as Magma Fincorp Limited.

