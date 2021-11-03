Poonawalla Fincorp to divest stake in Magma HDI General Insurance

In addition to complying with the sector Regulators requirements, the divestment is in line with PFL’s strategy to focus on the core lending business. By monetising the investment in Magma HDI, the Company will have full capital allocation to its core lending businesses. The proposed transactions will result in a pre-tax profit of Rs. 351.85 crores for PFL and sale of stake will result in an effective increase in Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio from 52.2% to 56.1% .