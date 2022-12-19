Poonawalla readies ₹1,000 crore fund for growth-stage firms3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 01:35 AM IST
- Adar Poonawalla has sought regulatory approval to establish the Poonawalla Vision Fund to invest in growth-stage companies
MUMBAI : Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, has sought regulatory approval to establish the Poonawalla Vision Fund to invest in growth-stage companies from its corpus of ₹1,000 crore contributed by his family, two people with knowledge of the development said.