Poonawallas turned down  $1  billion  offer

“The Poonawalla family was seeking a valuation of $10 billion for a newly created subsidiary under which the commercial interests of all of SII’s upcoming vaccines, including the covid vaccines was to be housed. SII has partnered with five international pharmaceutical firms, including AstraZeneca and Novavax, to develop a Covid vaccine and committed to producing one billion doses, of which it has pledged half to India.However, the Poonawallas changed their mind and refused the equity infusion," said one of the two people cited above.

