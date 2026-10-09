POP partners with LazyPay to launch POPchop: How the new 'pay in instalments' feature works and who can use it

POP, a fintech and commerce platform targeting Gen Z and young Indian consumers, announced the launch of POPchop, a 'pay-in-instalments’ offering enabled in partnership with buy-now pay-later platform LazyPay.

The feature allows eligible users to split their online purchases on POPshop into three payments over a period of three months. Customers will not have to pay any amount during checkout and there are no hidden charges, the company said in a media release on Monday, October 5.

Alongside the launch of POPchop, the company also announced its 45-day festive sale, which went live on September 30 on its POPshop platform. Eligible customers can use POPchop to shop with zero upfront payment.

Who can use the POPchop feature? POPchop is being offered through partnerships with regulated lending institutions, including PayU Finance India Private Limited, with LazyPay as a partner. The company said it plans to add more lending partners over time.

Eligible users are allowed make multiple purchases within their available credit limit. However, eligibility, credit limits and underwriting decisions are determined by the respective lending partners, the release noted.

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POP additionally noted a majority of its existing users are eligible for the POPchop feature. Nearly 40% of early users of the feature are accessing credit for the first time, the company claimed.

The launch comes ahead of India’s peak festive shopping season, spanning October to December, when consumer spending rises across categories such as fashion, electronics, gifting, travel and lifestyle.

Early adoption of the feature POPchop marks POP’s entry into embedded credit as the credit market continues to expand, particularly among younger consumers. According to TransUnion CIBIL, the share of credit-eligible Indians who have accessed retail credit at least once has more than doubled from 35% in 2017 to 74% in 2026, with younger borrowers among the key drivers of this expansion.

According to the company, the feature's early adoption has been strong, with close to 20% of POPshop orders being placed through POPchop while the product was still in limited rollout.

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Citing internal data, POP said nearly 40% of early POPchop customers were first-time credit users, while 60% returned to shop on the platform the following month. The company added that early usage indicated customers were using the feature for larger purchases and to manage budgets for higher-value products.

Founded in 2023 by former Flipkart executive Bhargav Errangi, POP operates a payments, rewards and commerce ecosystem for young Indian consumers. With POPchop, the company is adding flexible credit to its platform, allowing eligible users to spread purchase costs over three months.