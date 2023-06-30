Porsche, Frauscher join hands to develop $655,000 electric speedboat

Porsche, Frauscher join hands to develop $655,000 electric speedboat2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Porsche, the renowned German automobile manufacturer known for its high-performance sports cars and SUVs, last week announced its plan to develop an electric speedboat with the Austrian shipbuilder Frauscher
Porsche, the renowned German automobile manufacturer known for its high-performance sports cars and SUVs, last week announced its plan to develop an electric speedboat with the Austrian shipbuilder Frauscher.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×