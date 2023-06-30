Porsche, Frauscher join hands to develop $655,000 electric speedboat

Porsche, the renowned German automobile manufacturer known for its high-performance sports cars and SUVs, last week announced its plan to develop an electric speedboat with the Austrian shipbuilder Frauscher.

The two firms are working together on Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air Speedboat with a delivery deadline in 2024.

Measuring nearly 8.7-meter (28.4-foot) long, the day cruiser is based on Frauscher's existing 858 Fantom Air and is powered by Porsche's Premium Platform Electric, which will underpin future models including the upcoming electric Macan, Bloomberg reported.

The helm-stand and the interior trimmings including seats and upholstery will design by Studio F.A. Porsche. The day cruiser will be built in Frauscher Shipyard in Ohlsdorf, Austria.

The Stuttgart based auto maker said the cruiser can carry up to nine passengers and offers a swimming platform, sun lounge area, two bimini tops for shade, a refrigerator, a premium sound system, and Porsche-designed seats and upholstery.

Though, Porsche declined to specify performance specifics including the cruising range and duration for charging. But Porsche is promising a boat using electric technology designed for roadgoing vehicles. The Porsche Fantom Air will uses the same electric platform—what Porsche calls its Premium Platform Electric (PPE)—as the Macan EV due at dealerships in 2024; that includes a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of around 100 kilowatt-hours, an electric motor and other related power electronics linked to the 800-volt technology.

The Volkswagen subsidiary said the electric speedboat will likely cost around €600,000 ($655,000). The automaker said Frauscher 858 Fantom Air on which the cruiser is based starts at $250,000 new and costs around $300,000 on the used market.

The 850 Fantom Air Speedboat isn’t Porsche’s first foray into watercraft. In 2008, Porsche Design, the studio and brand Ferdinand Alexander Porsche founded in 1972, released the Porsche Fearless 28, a speedboat made to resemble the Porsche Carrera GT supercar. That one was powered by the same V-10 engine used in the Dodge Viper, reported Bloomberg.

Volkswagen Group’s most profitable marque has also promoted a 22-foot boat made by Seven Seas Yachts called the Hermes Speedster, which was made to evoke the Porsche 356 vintage car. The company is currently investigating further applications for its powertrain in other boat sizes, the report said.

Though, the pre-orders for the day cruiser are open now, with the first 25 boats slated for delivery in 2024, the company has not shares much information of the 850 Fantom Air Speedboat and is promising to give details and images of the yacht only in September this year.

(With inputes from agencies)