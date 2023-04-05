Portea, Cyient DLM, and others get IPO nod2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- The companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023 and received approval during March 29-31
Healthvista India, which runs the home healthcare business Portea Medical, and Cyient DLM, the subsidiary of IT services Cyient are among the four companies that have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a Sebi update on Wednesday. The companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023 and received approval during March 29-31.
