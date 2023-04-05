Portea, Cyient DLM, and others get IPO nod

Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals, which also filed for an IPO in January, is planning to raise ₹750 crore in a fresh issue. Rashi plans to use ₹400 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt and ₹200 crore to meet working capital needs. The public issue is a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale component. The company may consider a private placement of equity shares for up to ₹150 crore. If such a placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.