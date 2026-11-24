JioStar, the largest media and entertainment company in India, is set to undertake another round of layoff this week. According to Exchange4media, around 150 employees would be affected in the layoff, expected to be carried out this week.

The report, which cited top sources at JioStar, said that the layoff is expected to span multiple functions, including marketing, production, studios, and other operational departments. Affected employees will receive a minimum of six months' salary as part of their separation package. They will also be eligible for a pro-rata bonus for the current financial year, which is said to be among the best in the industry.

What JioStar said about layoffs In a statement, JioStar said the layoffs are part of its portfolio rebalancing.

"We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. We recognize that these decisions will have an impact on some of our employees and we are committed to treating every colleague with respect and providing them every possible support through the transition," the statement said.

Largest media conglomerate JioStar, also known as Disney Star, is a joint venture between Disney India and Reliance Industries through its subsidiary Viacom18, which merged in November 2024 in a deal valued at $8.5 billion.

According to its website, JioStar owns more than 120 TV channels and the streaming platform JioHotstar.

This is the second major workforce trimming undertaken by JioStar since the 2024 merger. Around 1,100 employees were laid off between February and June 2025 following the merger to eliminate overlapping positions.

Sign of growing industry troubles According to reports, rising costs amid increasing competition with digital platforms and changing advertising allocations is among the reasons for the latest round of layoffs.