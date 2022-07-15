POSOCO made nodal agency for green energy open access

With its appointment as the nodal agency, POSOCO will now have to approve the applications for green power supply within 15 days and if not done, the application would be deemed approved
NEW DELHI :The union ministry of power has appointed Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) as the central nodal agency to set up and operate a single window green energy system under the recently announced open access norms for renewable energy.
The appointment comes around a month after the ministry came up with the ‘Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022’.
The new norms are aimed at allowing easier switch to green sources of electricity by commercial and industrial consumers. With the new rules in place, captive consumers can take power under ‘Green Open Access’ with no minimum limitation and discoms can demand for supply of green power to them.
With its appointment as the nodal agency, POSOCO will now have to approve the applications for green power supply within 15 days and if not done, the application would be deemed approved.
The green open access is allowed to any consumer and the limit of ‘Open Access Transaction’ has been reduced from 1 MW to 100 kW for green energy, to enable small consumers also to purchase renewable power through open access.
There shall be a uniform renewable purchase obligation, on all obligated entities in area of a distribution licensees and the norms also have green hydrogen under their ambit for fulfilment of renewable purchase obligations.
Users seeking “open access“ to a clean energy source, without being tied to the discoms, will have fewer surcharges to pay, and the approval process will be quicker, according to the government. The threshold for such transactions is being reduced to 100 kilowatts, from 1 megawatt previously, to benefit smaller consumers.
Under the new norms the tariff for the green energy shall be determined separately by an appropriate commission, which shall comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges if any, and service charges covering the prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy to the consumers.
Government has also mandated banking of surplus green energy with the distribution licensee.
“The rules will help to streamlining the overall approval process for granting Open Access including timely approval, to improve predictability of cash flows for renewable power producers. It will also bring uniformity in the application procedure," the ministry had said at the time announcement of the rules.
Consumers will be given the green certificates if they consume green power and cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge shall not be applicable if green energy is utilized for production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.
The 2003 Electricity Act allowed consumers to procure power directly from the generators by using the grid under open access arrangement, however, the growth of the open access segment has not been as anticipated in the past two decade.
Kushagra Nandan, Co-Founder and Managing Director, SunSource Energy said: “The commercial and C&I segment accounts for about 50% of electricity consumption in India and the demand for green energy from this segment, especially from open access projects, has been growing rapidly in the last few years."
With the new norms lowering the threshold for open access from the existing 1 MW to 100KW, the market can grow multifold in the coming few years.
“Notification of the Central Nodal Agency for setting up and operating a single-window green energy open access system for renewable energy, is likely to lead to a simplified and smooth centralised approval process for the developers. It is also likely to open up the market in many more states," he said.