Post AGM, RIL shareholders may receive dividend of 8 per share within a week

The largest Indian company in terms of market share, Reliance Industries will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday. In the AGM, some speculations have been making rounds such as succession, initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio and Reliance Capital, 5G rollout details, and green energy push among others. However, what exactly chairman Mukesh Ambani has stored in for RIL going forward, will only be known on August 29. Nevertheless, for shareholders, it is already confirmed that they are likely to receive the company's dividend of ₹8 per share for fiscal FY22 within a week post-AGM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}