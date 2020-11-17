Post Brexit, UK government more likely to support Port Talbot plant: Tata Steel

"It’s not that Port Talbot has never made money, it’s that it is not making enough money and not making money all the time," TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, told journalists today. "A lot of work has been done over the last eight years to address the size of the problem. The strategy for the UK is to make is sustaining and (we are) in discussions to see what support we can get from the government."